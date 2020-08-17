CFL’s 2020 season may not happen

Getty Images

Canada has managed the pandemic well. This doesn’t mean that the Canadian Football League will manage to have a 2020 season.

With the Canadian government rejecting the CFL’s request for a $30 million interest-free loan, the CFL likely won’t be able to pursue a bubble approach to the season, with Winnipeg serving as the league’s hub city.

The CFL’s board of governors are scheduled to meet on Monday. A decision to scrap the season could happen then.

So how can the NFL pull off its season in a country that has had a much harder time (to put it mildly) containing the coronavirus? The NFL’s TV deals generate much more revenue, allowing the league to operate profitably without revenue from ticket sales and other game-day transactions. The CFL apparently can’t avoid operating in the red without having the stadium revenue.