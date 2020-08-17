Chiefs capping attendance at 22 percent to start season

Getty Images

The Chiefs have finalized plans for a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent to begin the 2020 season, the team announced Monday.

Arrowhead Stadium seats 76,416.

The Chiefs said they received approval from Kansas City mayor Quinton Lucas, city of Kansas City health director Dr. Rex Archer and city of Kansas City EMS medical director Dr. Erica Carney and will follow guidelines established by the NFL. The stadium protocols include a mask requirement and cashless transctions.

The Chiefs will sell single-game tickets for the first three games to season ticket holders beginning Aug. 24.

The Chiefs said it is possible “local regulations will allow for different capacities at different points during the season.”