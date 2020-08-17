DeAndre Baker’s arraignment is set for September 15

Getty Images

With Giants cornerback Deandre Baker on the Commissioner Exempt list while pending criminal charges against him are resolved, it’s looking unlikely that the charges will be resolved before the end of the 2020 NFL season.

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that Baker’s arraignment has been set for September 15, one day after the team’s Week One Monday night game against the Steelers. Baker faces four counts of robbery with a firearm, resulting from an incident in May.

As anyone who has seen My Cousin Vinny knows, the arraignment consists of the lawyer declaring that the defendant is guilty or not guilty, and nothing more. The process the unfolds from their, culminating in a trial.

As noted by Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.tv, there’s almost no chance of a resolution before the end of the season, given courthouse backlogs due to the pandemic.

Baker is due to earn a base salary of $973,442 this year. The rules of the Commissioner Exempt list require him to be paid while in that category.