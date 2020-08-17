Dee Ford “more confident in his knee” after offseason surgery for 49ers

Getty Images

While most of his first season with the San Francisco 49ers was spent trying to manage a balky knee, defensive end Dee Ford has come to camp with those previous issues behind him.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Ford looks much improved physically from where was following his trade from the Kansas City Chiefs last year.

“When he got here (this year) you could tell he was different,” Shanahan said. “He was a lot more confident in his knee and you could feel it from him. Watching him in practice these last three days, I can see it.

“He’s got more energy in there, just coming off the ball a lot better than he did at this time last year in camp.”

Ford has surgery this offseason to address ongoing tendinitis in his knee that had plagued him since his time in Kansas City. Despite playing over 1,000 snaps with the Chiefs in his final season with the team in 2018, Ford played on just 226 defensive snaps over 11 games for the 49ers last year. A hamstring issue also shut him down for most of the final month of the season.

Ford still managed 6.5 sacks last year for San Francisco despite the limited playing time. If he can truly be back in form physically, an already potent 49ers pass rush could be a big beneficiary.