Derrius Guice faces reckless driving charges, too

For any other player, the existence of a reckless driving incident wouldn’t be an issue. For free-agent running back Derrius Guice, who currently is out of football regarding a trio of domestic violence charges, it’s an unwelcome complication.

Via TMZ.com, Guice was caught driving 95 mph in a 55-mph zone near Dulles Airport in March. He also has had four speeding tickets in 13 months. The reckless driving charge has a court date set in September.

Guice likely won’t be landing anywhere in the NFL until the pending domestic violence case ends, given the likelihood that he’d land on the Commissioner Exempt list if someone were to sign him. The domestic violence charges include a felony count alleging that Guice strangled his girlfriend until she was unconscious.