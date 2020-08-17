Dez Bryant is expected to work out for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens have been linked with Antonio Brown, but they’re reportedly set to have a different veteran wide receiver working out for them this week.

NFL Media reports that Dez Bryant is expected to visit with the team and show what he’s capable of doing on the field.

Bryant has not played in an NFL game since ending the 2017 season with the Cowboys. He was released the next offseason and signed with the Saints in November, but tore his Achilles in practice and never got played a game in New Orleans. He’s worked out with the likes of Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes this offseason and has said that he’s serious about resuming his playing career.

Bryant had 531 catches for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons in Dallas.