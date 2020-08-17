Doug Pederson “thoroughly impressed” with Carson Wentz in his fifth training camp

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz already is among the best at his position in the NFL. And Wentz isn’t resting on his accomplishments to date. Instead, he continues to take further charge of his team.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters on Monday regarding Wentz’s performance to date in his fifth NFL preseason. “He has come into camp obviously in great shape. He’s the leader of our football team. He’s coaching up the young players, which is great to see. He’s working well with [receiver] DeSean [Jackson] and [receiver] Greg Ward, [receiver] J.J. [Arcega-Whiteside], the guys that were on the field at the end of the season last year and getting a really good rapport with them. [He has] really taking ownership in this pandemic and where we are as a football team and really excited where he is now as the leader of our football team and excited for this upcoming season with him.”

Last year, as injuries ravaged the Philadelphia offense, Wentz found a way to get things done with backups and no-names, leading the Eagles to an unlikely playoff berth. But for a concussion suffered on an illegal hit from then-Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, the Eagles would have had a good chance to advance past the wild-card round.

If Wentz remains healthy again in 2020, and if the team can avoid another major rash of injuries throughout the season (so far, it’s not looking good), the Eagles could end up having a solid season.