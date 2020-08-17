Eagles add a receiver, cut a quarterback

Getty Images

Without preseason games for backup quarterbacks to play in, teams might not need as many of them in camp.

The Eagles announced they had waived quarterback Kyle Lauletta and signed wide receiver Marcus Green.

Lauletta was originally a fourth-round pick of the Giants, and he spent last year on the Eagles practice squad.

His departure leaves three quarterbacks on the roster — Carson Wentz, Nate Sudfeld, and rookie Jalen Hurts, who figures to get more reps now.

Green was with them earlier this offseason, after spending last year on their practice squad.