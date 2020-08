Getty Images

The Falcons are content with three quarterbacks at the moment.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Falcons are releasing quarterback Danny Etling.

The former Patriots seventh-round pick spent most of last year on the Falcons’ practice squad. Etling was on the COVID-19 list for nearly a week early in camp, and they apparently realized they could get along without him.

They have starter Matt Ryan, veteran backup Matt Schaub, and Kurt Benkert on the roster at the moment.