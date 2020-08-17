Falcons will play without fans for first two home games

Getty Images

The Falcons won’t have any fans in the stands for at least their first two home games.

The team announced Monday that both the Falcons and Atlanta United of Major League Soccer would play without fans in attendance through the end of September, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That will mean the home opener against the Seahawks on Sept. 13 and the Bears game on Sept. 27 will be in an empty Mercedes-Benz Stadium

“The health and safety of our fans is our top priority,” said Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Sports and Entertainment. “As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and wellbeing, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision.”

Attendance for games later in the season will be determined later, in consultation with national and local health officials.