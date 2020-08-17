Fritz Pollard Alliance commends Washington’s hire of Jason Wright

Posted by Mike Florio on August 17, 2020, 11:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

Recent hires made by the Washington Football Team caught the attention of the Fritz Pollard Alliance for negative reasons. The team’s latest hire has generated a positive reaction.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance commends the Washington Football Team for their selection of Jason Wright as President,” executive director Rod Graves said in a statement. “It is an historic event as Wright becomes the first Black team president in NFL history. The selection is the result of an inclusive process that recognizes the talents that people of color can offer. We hope that it signifies a true change for the manner in which leadership is chosen in the NFL.”

Wright is the first Black team president in NFL history. Amy Trask was the first (and only) female team president, running the Raiders from 1997 through 2013.

It’s the latest significant hire for a team that is desperately trying to turn the page on multiple decades of dysfunction. It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent Wright can nudge owner Daniel Snyder toward decisions that will help lead the organization on the right path, perhaps starting with helping Snyder finding a way to stand down from litigation that seems to flow from a desire to settle scores and/or smoke out those who were trying to bring him down.

Snyder has survived that attack from whoever/wherever, and the better approach for the franchise could be to forget about the past and focus on the future. If Wright persuades Snyder in that direction, it could be the best news for a franchise that quietly has pieced together multiple positive developments in recent weeks, after essentially bottoming out in early July.

19 responses to “Fritz Pollard Alliance commends Washington’s hire of Jason Wright

  1. The last paragraph. If a minority owner truly tried a smear campaign to get rid of the majority owner, do you really think the majority owner should just “drop it” to move forward? How about forcing the minority owner out, if they actually did it?

  2. Northwestern & McKinsey guy…definitely a sharp hire but time will tell if Dannyboy reverts to his usual ways and undermines anyone who’s not a yes-man and sends them packing (Shanahan, McCloughan, Lafemina, the list goes on).

  4. Let’s see what the trolls have to say about this move.

    It took 20 years but Dan is finally listening to the correct people and thinking outside of the box.

    Dan has never had a issue spending money. He has never had qualified people to point him in the right direction on what to spend it on. Now that is changing. I always thought Dan could be a monster owner with the proper people in place. Watch out NFL. We’re finally on our way. This time next year we will be back in the thick of it. Back to the 80’s. (10 years, 4 SB appearances)

    1.) Ron Rivera — Minority head coach
    2.) Julie Donaldson — First female to lead the radio broadcast
    3.) Jason Wright — First African American Team President in NFL History

    This is only the beginning. Chase Young for President.

  6. This all great that the Fritz Pollard Alliance approves,but it will not mean anything if Mr.Wright can’t do the job.Evryone on this site bags on owners about their greed and it’s always about money.And it is!If Jason Wright is great at this Snyder will be happy and all is good.If not he is gone in a few years.
    That is what this is about.It is the right people in place to make the most money for the league,owners and players.Race really is not a factor in most cases.Always those out there who try to make it about race but always about the money.

  7. I’m guessing Rivera will have final say on personnel decisions and Wright will be more of the “business guy.” That is, he’ll tell Rivera who the team can afford to pursue, extend, etc. Give Rivera options on what the team can afford to replace guys that leave, etc. I’m sure they will collaborate quite a bit, but I’d be surprised if he’s the main personnel guy or if Rivera reports to him.

    Still, they needed this position filled.

  8. I think this is a great hire. The Fritz Pollard Alliance however can go spit. If there were 10 executive openings and a team hired 9 minorities and 1 Caucasian, the FPA would say how unfair it is, and that the team needs to do better.

  10. So what. If he is the right guy for the job then sobeit wish him all the success except for against my team. If he’s not the right person then he will get the same treatment anyone who was a failure would.

    Why is it always about race all the time?

    Why can’t it for ONCE be about the right person for the job regardless?

    It’s getting so old and tiring to see EVERYTHING through the lense of the race pushers.

  11. the washington football team goes through this same “danny has seen the light” cycle every 3-5 years. it will be something different in another 3-5 years. the only thing that will stay the same is the losing and dysfunction whilst he’s the owner.

    ______

    Just so I’m clear, the only reason why Washington has been a complete dumpster fire for the last decade plus is the lack of diversity at the top? Dan is a great owner and just needed to listen to the right people and hire the correct amount of minorities and women and now everything is going to be great? This is what triggers your team’s return to it’s former Glory?

    I’ve got some oceanfront property here in Minnesota for sale if you’re that naive.

  15. “Why is it always about race all the time?”

    If it wasn’t then Jason would not be the first one. Let’s keep it real, dang man, the league is over 100 years old.

    People normally hire people that they are the most comfortable with being around.

    If you are not used to being around certain people/cultures, it’s difficult to consider them for leadership in your organization because it requires a relationship with daily interaction. Sad but true.

    Now, if you are serious about changing a culture and winning, then that goes out the window.
    I agree, it should be the most qualified for the position. In this case it was. Just read about his background and what they are asking him to do. Sad to see that Eric Bieniemy (KC offensive coordinator) can’t get a snip for a head coaching job and the patriots special teams coach gets the Giants job.

  16. Snyder is a marketing guy, he knows the right things do put out there but look how many times he has made the right hire only to run them out of town.

  19. So much hatred for Washington!They are trying to turn things around and everybody just bashes them! They changed the name and everybody criticizes the name change!…What is it that you want them to do???

