Fritz Pollard Alliance commends Washington’s hire of Jason Wright

Getty Images

Recent hires made by the Washington Football Team caught the attention of the Fritz Pollard Alliance for negative reasons. The team’s latest hire has generated a positive reaction.

“The Fritz Pollard Alliance commends the Washington Football Team for their selection of Jason Wright as President,” executive director Rod Graves said in a statement. “It is an historic event as Wright becomes the first Black team president in NFL history. The selection is the result of an inclusive process that recognizes the talents that people of color can offer. We hope that it signifies a true change for the manner in which leadership is chosen in the NFL.”

Wright is the first Black team president in NFL history. Amy Trask was the first (and only) female team president, running the Raiders from 1997 through 2013.

It’s the latest significant hire for a team that is desperately trying to turn the page on multiple decades of dysfunction. It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent Wright can nudge owner Daniel Snyder toward decisions that will help lead the organization on the right path, perhaps starting with helping Snyder finding a way to stand down from litigation that seems to flow from a desire to settle scores and/or smoke out those who were trying to bring him down.

Snyder has survived that attack from whoever/wherever, and the better approach for the franchise could be to forget about the past and focus on the future. If Wright persuades Snyder in that direction, it could be the best news for a franchise that quietly has pieced together multiple positive developments in recent weeks, after essentially bottoming out in early July.