Gerald McCoy: Anybody who knows me knows I love a challenge

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy will have to wait until 2021 to play his first game for the Cowboys.

He signed a three-year deal with Dallas this offseason but ruptured his right quadriceps tendon in the team’s first padded practice. McCoy will have surgery, forcing him to miss the 2020 season.

McCoy texted a statement to Ed Werder of ESPN not long after an MRI confirmed the bad news.

“Just want the fans to know I truly appreciate the warm welcome and I’m sorry this happened,” McCoy wrote. “The Jones family opened their doors to an old vet to have an opportunity to come and help this team win, and I was beyond excited to be a Cowboy. I was really looking forward to this amazing opportunity we have in front of us. I will remain the mentor I am to the young guys and do my part to make sure that this team goes where it needs to. As far as my mindset, people deal with real-life problems every day especially now with the state of our country. There is a lot of pain and heartache taking place right now that all our attention needs to go toward whether it is the pandemic or our fight for social justice. In retrospect, what I’m dealing with is minimal compared to that. Therefore, this is light work for me. Anybody who knows me knows I love a challenge. CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! I will be back better. LET’S GET IT!!”