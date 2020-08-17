Gerald McCoy hurts leg in Cowboys practice

Getty Images

The return of practices at camps around the NFL means the return of injuries on the practice field.

One of those injuries came at Cowboys practice on Monday. According to multiple reports, defensive tackle Gerald McCoy went down with a leg injury during the session. The severity of the injury isn’t known at this point, but he needed assistance getting off the field and again after he tried to walk on his own on the sideline.

McCoy went down shortly after Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sang his praises during a conference call with reporters on Monday morning.

“He’s a perennial Pro Bowler and he looks great. I just can’t say enough about the shape he’s in and just the energy that he brings to our defensive front,” McCarthy said.

McCoy signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason.