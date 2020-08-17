Gerald McCoy out for year with ruptured quadriceps tendon

Getty Images

Fears that Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy tore his ACL during Monday’s practice were unfounded, but the true nature of his injury didn’t wind up being any better for his availability this season.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced that McCoy ruptured his right quadriceps tendon. He will have surgery to repair the injury and will miss the entire 2020 season.

McCoy signed a three-year deal with the Cowboys as a free agent this offseason. He received a $3 million signing bonus and had his entire $2.5 million salary for this year guaranteed. McCoy has $1.5 million of next season’s $5 million salary guaranteed.

Dontari Poe, Trysten Hill, third-round pick Neville Gallimore and Antwaun Woods are on hand at defensive tackle. Tyrone Crawford could also see more time on the interior with McCoy out of the picture.