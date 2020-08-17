Giants release Chandler Catanzaro

Getty Images

Kicker Chandler Catanzaro once filled in for Graham Gano in Carolina while Gano was injured, but a healthy Gano has squeezed him out of a job with the Giants.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants are releasing Catanzaro. That comes a day after the Giants reached agreement with Gano on a contract.

Catanzaro signed with the Giants last month after they cut ties with Aldrick Rosas. Rosas faces three charges related to a hit-and-run collision.

Catanzaro signed with the Jets in 2019, but retired during the summer. He was the Jets’ kicker in 2017, kicked in four games for the Panthers in place of Gano in 2018 and also saw time with the Buccaneers that season.