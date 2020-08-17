Giants sign Daylon Mack

Getty Images

The Giants made the release of kicker Chandler Catanzaro official on Monday afternoon and they also announced a signing, although it wasn’t the expected addition of kicker Graham Gano.

Head coach Joe Judge said, via the team’s website, that the Giants won’t be “going into all the details in terms of the exact move until things are finalized,” so the announcement of Gano’s arrival will have to wait for the time being.

In the meantime, the Giants have signed defensive tackle Daylon Mack. Mack was a fifth-round choice by the Ravens in 2019, but he was cut in Baltimore on August 1 and a short stay with the Lions ended on August 7.

Mack played in one game for the Ravens as a rookie.