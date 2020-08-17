Jags to be without TE Josh Oliver after foot surgery

Getty Images

Tight end Josh Oliver‘s rookie season with the Jaguars was compromised by hamstring and back injuries and his second year isn’t getting off to a better start on the health front.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that Oliver broke a bone in his foot while running on Sunday. Marrone said, via Brent Martineau of ESPN690 Jacksonville, that Oliver was “devastated” by the development and that he will need surgery to repair the injury.

Oliver was a third-round pick in 2019. He played four games, made one start and caught three passes for 15 yards as a rookie.

Tyler Eifert, James O'Shaughnessy, sixth-round pick Tyler Davis, Charles Jones and Ben Ellefson are the other tight ends in Jacksonville.