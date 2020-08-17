Jaguars offer Rodney Gunter off-field job after heart ailment forces retirement

Getty Images

On Sunday Jaguars defensive tackle Rodney Gunter announced that he has to walk away from football because of a heart condition. The Jaguars want him to remain with the team in some capacity.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Monday that he has offered Gunter a position on the team’s football staff.

“We’ve offered [Gunter] a position for him to come help our football team. Obviously it’s not on the field, but I think he has a lot to offer,” Marron said, via SI.com. “So hopefully after this very tough period calms down, I told him to get back in touch with me and he’ll be part of the staff in one way or another.”

Marrone said he told Gunter to take his time considering what he wants to do next, and that if he decides he wants to stay with the Jaguars, the offer will be there for him.

“I feel proud that we’re doing the right thing,” Marrone said.

Gunter had only spent a few months with the Jaguars since signing with them in free agency this year, but the Jaguars consider him part of their team.