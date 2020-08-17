Jaguars sign Timmy Jernigan

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has finally signed with a new team.

Jernigan agreed to terms with the Texans in early April, but the deal fell through before he signed the contract. Jernigan visited the Jaguars last week and he officially became a member of the AFC South club on Monday.

The move comes a day after defensive Rodney Gunter announced he is stepping away from football due to a heart condition. He was placed on the reserve/retired list as the corresponding move to get Jernigan on the active roster.

Gunter isn’t the only Jaguars defensive lineman to leave the team this summer. Al Woods and Lerentee McCray opted out while Brian Price and Dontavius Russell were placed on injured reserve.