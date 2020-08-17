Jason Wright named president of Washington Football Team

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has a new president.

A statement on Monday morning announced that Jason Wright has been appointed team president. Wright will be responsible for the business side of the organization, including operations, finance, sales, and marketing.

“This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me,” Wright said in a statement. “The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization — from football to operations to branding to culture — and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL.”

Wright is the first black president of an NFL team. He spent seven years as a running back with the 49ers, Falcons, Browns, and Cardinals before getting his M.B.A. and working for McKinsey & Company. He became a partner in the consulting firm’s operations division.