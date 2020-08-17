Javon Hargrave to miss “multiple weeks” with injury

Getty Images

Teams are just beginning to have padded practices, and the Eagles already have a number of injury concerns.

The Eagles announced a handful of injury issues prior to their first full practice, including one that could be serious.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave will miss “multiple weeks” with an upper body injury.

The veteran nose tackle signed a three-year, $39 million deal early in free agency, in hopes of pairing him with Fletcher Cox up front. They still have Hassan Ridgeway and Malik Jackson inside, so there’s some depth there, but that would be a significant loss.

They also said defensive end Derek Barnett was “week-to-week” with a lower body injury, and right guard Jason Peters and wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside were day-to-day with lower body injuries. Linebacker Duke Riley is out with an illness.

That’s a concerning list, especially since they’re so early in the process.