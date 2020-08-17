Jets WR Vyncint Smith having core muscle surgery

Getty Images

The Jets will be without wide receiver Vyncint Smith for multiple weeks.

Smith has been on the sideline at practice due to a core muscle injury and multiple reports on Monday have him set for surgery to correct the injury. He’s expected to be out into the regular season while he recovers from the operation.

Smith was signed off the Texans practice squad last September. He had 17 catches for 225 yards and three carries for 52 yards and a touchdown in 13 appearances for the Jets.

The Jets are also without wideout Denzel Mims as the second-round pick is dealing with a hamstring injury. They are set to add veteran receiver Chris Hogan to the active roster once he goes through COVID-19 testing.