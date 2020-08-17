Joe Judge follows Bill Belichick’s lead on keeping names off practice jerseys

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick has a long-held theory that teammates should get to know each other on the field without needing names or numbers. Belichick’s longtime assistant Joe Judge feels the same way.

The Giants are not wearing names on their practice jerseys, Judge explained at training camp today.

“We should know who we are by the way they carry themselves,” Judge said, via Kim Jones of NFL Network. “It’s important to know the person across from you by the way they move.”

Belichick used to have his players practice without numbers on their jerseys, although the NFL put a stop to that because numbers help the league and the NFL Players Association monitor things like compliance with practice rules surrounding injured players. Still, when Belichick was forced to put numbers on his players, he did things like give quarterbacks and running backs linemen numbers.

It’s a tactic Belichick learned from studying Hall of Fame Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who always had his players wear jerseys without numbers in practice.