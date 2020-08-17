Joe Judge makes Giants’ players, coaches run laps for mistakes

Getty Images

As he presides over his first training camp, Joe Judge is proving himself to be an old-school football coach.

Judge, the Giants’ first-year head coach, was making both players and coaches run laps when mistakes were made on the practice field when the Giants had their first padded practice today.

“There are consequences for making mistakes,” Judge said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard said he hasn’t had to run laps for making a mistake since “probably middle school,” but the lesson is clear: Don’t make mistakes.

“It’s going to take everybody buying in if we’re going to be the team we want to be,” Shepard said.

Judge has promised to take a disciplined approach to coaching the Giants, and he’s showing that off today.