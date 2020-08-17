Kenny Golladay hopeful about extension before season

Getty Images

The Lions have high hopes for wide receiver Kenny Golladay this season and Golladay has a hope of his own for the period before the season gets underway.

Golladay is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and the topic of an extension came up during a video conference with reporters on Monday. Golladay said he was hopeful that something can be worked out before the Lions take on the Bears in the first week of the regular season.

“As of right now, I can only control what I can control,” Golladay said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “I want to be here. Really, I’m just gonna let my agent and front office take care of that. I’m pretty sure something will get done.”

Golladay set career highs with 1,190 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season and his price tag will only go up if he produces at a similar level without a new deal in place.