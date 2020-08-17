Lions sign Jonathan Williams

Getty Images

The Lions have added another running back to the roster as padded practices get underway this week.

The team announced that Jonathan Williams has signed with the team on Monday morning. Running back Wes Hills was waived to make room for him on the roster.

Williams was a 2016 fifth-round pick in Buffalo, but failed to make the team in 2017. He moved on to the Saints after a stint on the Broncos practice squad and remained with the team into the 2018 season. He was dropped by the Saints that September and finished out the year with the Colts.

Williams had 49 carries for 235 yards and a touchdown for Indianapolis last season.

Kerryon Johnson and D'Andre Swift are set to be the top backs in Detroit this season. Bo Scarborough and Ty Johnson are also on the depth chart.