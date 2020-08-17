LSU defensive back Kary Vincent opts out

Getty Images

LSU defensive back Kary Vincent is opting out of his senior season in college, to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Via Brooks Kubena of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Vincent is the second LSU player to opt out of the coming season over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel that it is in my best interest to opt out of my final year at LSU and and begin training for the NFL Combine,” Vincent wrote on social media. “I have worked long and hard for the opportunity to play in the NFL. I’m humbled and excited about attacking this next challenge with humility, integrity, and dignity. I will always be Forever LSU.”

SEC teams opened preseason camps Monday, and the league still plans to play a 10-game conference schedule starting Sept. 26.

The 5-foot-10, 189-pound Vincent was LSU’s starting nickelback last year, and had four interceptions for the national champions.