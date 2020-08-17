Myles Garrett remains out with hamstring injury

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains out with a tweaked hamstring, but he is expected to return soon, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Garrett’s absence from the first three days of on-field work is mostly precautionary, Cabot adds.

“He’ll be back on the field in a few days, and it will be good to have No. 95 out there because he makes a hell of a difference when he is out there,’’ Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said on a Zoom call Sunday.

The Browns are taking every precaution to reduce soft tissue injuries in their accelerated camp, according to coach Kevin Stefanski. So far they have had two.

Receiver Damion Ratley has a groin injury.