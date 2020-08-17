Packers activate Jace Sternberger, Treyvon Hester off COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Packers activated tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Treyvon Hester from the COVID-19 list Monday.

Kicker Mason Crosby returned to practice from the COVID-19 list Saturday.

That leaves only long snapper Hunter Bradley and linebacker Greg Roberts on the COVID-19 list for the Packers.

The Packers are counting on Sternberger, a third-round choice in 2019, to play a bigger role with Jimmy Graham now in Chicago.

Sternberger missed the first eight games of his rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and played only six games. He didn’t make his first reception until the divisional round victory over the Seahawks and his first touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Hester signed with the Packers on May 1. He entered the league as a 2017 seventh-round pick of the Raiders, moved to the Eagles in 2018 and played 15 games for Washington last season.

He had eight tackles and a sack in 2019 and has 40 tackles and two sacks over his entire career.