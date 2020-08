Getty Images

The Panthers Defense is full of the young and unproven, so they’re likely to give plenty of chances to guys this year.

Jalen Jelks is the latest, as the Panthers claimed the former Cowboys defensive end off waivers.

Jelks was picked in the seventh round last year out of Oregon, but spent his rookie year on injured reserver. He was cut when the Cowboys signed veteran Everson Griffen.

The Panthers don’t have to make a corresponding roster move until Jelks clears the COVID-19 testing protocols.