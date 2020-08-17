Patriots sign Ben Braden, Paul Butler, Alex Ellis

Getty Images

The Patriots announced Monday they have signed offensive lineman Ben Braden, tight end Paul Butler and tight end Alex Ellis.

Braden, 26, originally entered the NFL in 2017 as a rookie free agent with the Jets. He spent the entire 2017 season on the Jets’ practice squad and split the 2018 season between the practice squad and the 53-player roster for the Jets.

Braden saw action in the final two games of the 2018 season.

Braden spent time on the practice squads for Green Bay and the Jets last season before the Jets signed him to their active roster. He played the regular-season finale.

Butler, 27, originally signed with the Raiders as a rookie free agent in 2018. He has never played in a regular-season game but has seen time on the Raiders’ practice squad.

He spent part of this offseason with the Lions, and re-signed with the Raiders after the Lions cut him in April 15.

Ellis, 27, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Titans in 2016. He has played games for the Jaguars, Chiefs and Eagles.

Ellis has appeared in 11 games with three starts for Jacksonville in 2018. He has three career catches for 11 yards.

He also has spent time on the Saints’ practice squad.