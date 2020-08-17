Rashan Gary working to be “impact player” this season

Getty Images

Rashan Gary. Remember him?

The Packers made Gary the 12th overall choice in 2019. He made no starts in his rookie season, played 244 defensive snaps (24 percent) and had 21 tackles and two sacks.

Gary, 22, returned a few pounds heavier, at 276, and much hungrier after a disappointing start to his career.

“That’s not even a question,” Gary said when asked how hungry he is, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “Everything I did in the offseason to this point is about being the best me, coming back and being an impact player. You know that’s what I want to be, and that’s what I will be. So that’s just been my whole mindset, and I’m just down and grinding.”

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said this offseason he has high expectations for Gary. Gary is taking a “large share” of first-team snaps, according to Spofford.

After watching ﻿Za'Darius Smith﻿ and ﻿Preston Smith﻿ last season, Gary is ready to contribute this season.

“My mindset is to be great,” Gary said. “I’ve got a lot of examples in front of me last year watching ‘P,’ watching ‘Z’ and I know what it takes.

“My body is right, mind right, and just ready to go.”