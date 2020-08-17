Ravens CB Iman Marshall out after major knee injury in practice

Getty Images

It sounds like Ravens cornerback Iman Marshall is going to miss the 2020 season.

Marshall, who was a sixth-round pick last year, injured his right knee in practice on Sunday and head coach John Harbaugh gave a negative update on his condition on Monday.

“Iman Marshall had a major knee injury yesterday, unfortunately,” Harbaugh said. “He had been working hard and was practicing well. Just came down on his right leg really awkwardly and he’s gonna need major surgery. I believe it’s ACL and MCL.”

Marshall opened his rookie season on injured reserve and was activated in mid-November. He appeared in three games and made one tackle while seeing most of his time on special teams.

Harbaugh also said that wide receiver Chris Moore is dealing with a broken finger. He’s expected to return in a few weeks.