Ravens place Iman Marshall on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Ravens made Iman Marshall‘s status for 2020 official Monday, placing the cornerback on injured reserve.

The team announced the move.

Marshall injured his right knee in Sunday’s practice and will require season-ending surgery.

Marshall, a fourth-round choice in 2019, opened his rookie season on injured reserve. The Ravens activated him in mid-November, and Marshall appeared in three games and made one tackle while seeing most of his time on special teams.

Marshall played four snaps on defense and 43 on special teams last season.

He will have to wait until 2021 to get another one.