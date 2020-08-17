Report: Cowboys fear torn ACL for Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

With padded practices beginning, injury risk is spiking. In Dallas, a major injury already may have happened.

Via NFL Media, the Cowboys fear that defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a torn ACL during Monday’s session.

The diagnosis hinges on an MRI, but in many cases the preliminary evaluation and manipulation of the knee by doctors and trainers results in a fairly clear indication that the ligament has been torn.

McCoy, the third overall pick in the 2010 draft, signed with the Cowboys earlier this year.