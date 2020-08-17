Robert Alford out for year with torn pectoral muscle

Getty Images

An MRI did not bring good news for Cardinals cornerback Robert Alford.

Alford will miss the season with a torn pectoral muscle that will require surgery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

It is the second disappointing summer for Alford after signing a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals in February 2019. He spent 2019 on injured reserve, too, after breaking his leg last summer.

He had 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 88 games for Atlanta, which released him after the 2018 season.

Backups Chris Jones and Kevin Peterson will receive reps opposite Patrick Peterson for the Cardinals with Byron Murphy sticking to slot duties.