Robert Alford sidelined by pectoral injury

Cornerback Robert Alford‘s first season with the Cardinals ended when he broke his leg last summer and he’s dealing with another August injury in Year Two.

NFL Media reports that Alford suffered a pectoral injury during practice on Sunday. He is being evaluated by doctors in order to come up with a treatment plan that would provide information about how long he’ll be out of action.

Alford signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals after being released by the Falcons in February 2019. He had 303 tackles, 10 interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 88 games for Atlanta.

Patrick Peterson, Byron Murphy, Kevin Peterson, Jalen Davis, and Chris Jones fill out the cornerback group in Arizona this season.