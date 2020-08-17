Shaquill Griffin entering contract year with desire to stay “as long as I can”

Getty Images

New Seahawks safety Jamal Adams spent a lot of time talking about a new contract before the Jets traded him away, but the word in Seattle has been that such talks are on hold for the time being.

Adams is signed through next season as a result of the Jets exercising their 2021 option on his contract, so that makes another 2017 draft pick’s deal a more pressing matter. Cornerback Shaquill Griffin didn’t get a fifth-year option as a third-round pick, which leaves him on track for free agency after this season.

Griffin is heading into the year with hope that it won’t be his final one with the team.

“The contract will play itself out and hopefully I’m still here and we’ll see how it goes. . . . The main thing is that the coaches, the organization, they know I love it here. I feel like that’s very noticeable. I would love to be here as long as I can, if not forever,” Griffin said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Griffin started 41 games over his first three seasons and notched 186 tackles and three interceptions. He reference the latter number while saying “no more dropping the ball” while trying to make sure the Seahawks hold onto him a while longer.