Titans activate Corey Davis from PUP list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Corey Davis is ready to get on the practice field for the Titans.

Davis opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason surgery on his toe. The Titans announced on Monday that Davis has been activated from the list and cleared to join the team at practice.

Davis was the only player on the PUP list. Pass rusher Vic Beasley is on the non-football injury list while defensive lineman Jack Crawford and linebacker Josh Smith are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Titans did not exercise their fifth-year option on Davis’ contract earlier this year. The 2017 first-round pick will be set for unrestricted free agency after the season if he doesn’t sign another deal with the team.