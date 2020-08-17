Titans expect Ryan Tannehill back at practice Tuesday

Getty Images

The Titans were missing a key player from Monday’s practice, but it doesn’t look like it will be an extended absence.

Ryan Tannehill did not take part in the first padded practice of the summer, which left Logan Woodside and seventh-round pick Cole McDonald to handle the quarterback duties. Head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t go into detail about what led to Tannehill missing the session, but said he should be on the field Tuesday.

“No issue,” Vrabel said, via Kyle Tucker of TheAthletic.com. “Ryan is accounted for and everything is good. We expect him back tomorrow.”

Tannehill signed a four-year extension with the Titans this offseason after taking over as the starter last year and helping the team to the AFC Championship Game.