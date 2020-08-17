Titans work out DeShone Kizer, Trevor Siemian

Getty Images

The Titans didn’t have Ryan Tannehill at Monday’s practice, leaving untested Logan Woodside and seventh-round choice Cole McDonald to take the snaps.

While the team expects Tannehill’s return to practice Tuesday, according to coach Mike Vrabel, the Titans did work out two veteran quarterbacks Monday.

Perhaps it’s a sign they are considering a veteran upgrade over Woodside and McDonald in case of Tannehill’s absence during the season.

The Titans tried out eight players Monday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. The tryouts included quarterbacks DeShone Kizer and Trevor Siemian.

Running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Geoff Swaim, defensive back Andre Chachere, receiver Krishawn Hogan, running back Marcus Marshall and receiver A.J. Taylor also worked out.

The Raiders waived Kizer after this spring’s draft, and Siemian finished last season on injured reserve after being injured in his one start with the Jets. The Jets did not re-sign him. He worked out for the Lions a few days ago.