Tom Brady impressing with his arm strength at Buccaneers camp

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is 43 years old, but he doesn’t look it when he’s throwing the football in camp.

Peter King observed in his Bucs camp visit documented in this week’s Football Morning in America that Brady’s arm looked stronger than it did a year ago, and others in Tampa are talking up Brady’s ability to throw the football.

“The guy can make every throw,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He threw a ball 60 yards the other day to [wide receiver] Scotty Miller that was on a dime. The thing about our offense is you throw it to the guy that’s open. If Tom [sees an open man deep], he takes the shot. If not, read it out.”

Bucs tight end Cameron Brate said he had heard Brady’s arm strength had declined, but now that he’s catching the ball from Brady he knows that isn’t the case.

“I am a big fan of the game and kind of read up on different columns. I obviously saw the narrative, you know, Does Brady still have it? Can he still throw the ball at 43? Whatever,” Brate said. “And, man, he can still sling it. All the work we did in the offseason, that’s kinda the one thing I was really most impressed with, his ability to throw the football. He can still spin it.”

If Brady can still spin it for a full season at 43 like he did in his 30s, that’s going to be an impressive testament to the way he has taken care of his body. And it’s going to be very good news for the Buccaneers.