Trae Waynes out multiple months after pec surgery

Getty Images

The Bengals signed cornerback Trae Waynes to a three-year, $42 million contract in March, but it will be a long time before they get him on the field.

Waynes had surgery for a torn pectoral and will miss multiple months, NFL Network reports.

When Waynes first suffered the injury the reports indicated he would miss about two months, but it now appears he’ll miss more than that. The latest report says he has “a chance” to play before the season is over.

The 28-year-old Waynes spent his first five NFL seasons with the Vikings, who picked him 11th overall in 2015. He was a starter in Minnesota the last three years and was expected to start in Cincinnati, but now the Bengals will be scrambling to recover from losing a key player.