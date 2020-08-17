Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore getting chance to replace Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

The Cowboys will not see Gerald McCoy play a down for them this season. McCoy ruptured his right quadriceps tendon Monday and will have surgery to repair the injury.

So what now?

The Cowboys signed the big-name defensive tackle as well as Dontari Poe after striking out on 2019 second-round choice Trysten Hill and having Maliek Collins leave in free agency.

Poe will remain at the nose, and the Cowboys will stick with what they have at under tackle for now, executive vice president Stephen Jones said.

“It’s obviously tough. It’s part of the game,” Jones said. “You see injuries around the league every day. Unfortunately, that’s why you have to have a deep roster. You sign a guy like Everson Griffin. You never know when things like this are going to happen, and it’s certainly disappointing. We’re first and foremost disappointed about Gerald, but also it’s disappointing for us. He was one of our major acquisitions there in the offseason in free agency, but having said that, this will give Trysten Hill and [Neville] Gallimore an opportunity to really step up now. Two young players we will need to come through for us.”

Hill was a healthy scratch most of last season, playing only 121 defensive snaps in seven games. Gallimore was a third-round choice out of Oklahoma.

Tyrone Crawford, who is returning from hip surgery that kept him out of 12 games last season, has played both defensive end and defensive tackle.

“I go back to how it’s been for me since I signed my contract,” Crawford said Monday. “I signed my contract as a guy that maybe moved around, or is going to be moved around and has to know every position on the D-line. That’s still my role. Obviously, they want me to know every position on the D-line, and that’s what I do. I study to know every position and I work at every position. Wherever I’m needed, I go.”