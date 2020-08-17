Widespread padded practices start today

Getty Images

In any other year, we’d be focusing on the completion of the first full weekend of preseason action. In this year unlike any other, teams are just now donning pads.

Today’s the day that pads go on and the hitting starts. Simms explained during Monday’s PFT Live that he was never more nervous than he was on the first day of padded practices as a rookie with the Buccaneers, back in 2003.

Fans will now be nervous regarding the ever-present possibility of injury, a vague cloud that hangs over every team as live reps commence and things inevitably fracture, crack, and/or tear. This year especially, injuries can become a problem because rosters are at 80, not 90. As mentioned over the weekend, multiple injuries at one position (especially a position like receiver or cornerback) will put a lot of strain on the healthy players, forcing them to do more in practice and enhancing the risk that they, too, will be injured.

Regardless, the preparations now hit a new level for the 32 teams, pointing toward the first game that counts, in only 24 days.