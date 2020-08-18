Andrus Peat missing time with hand injury

Getty Images

Saints left guard Andrus Peat didn’t practice on Monday and head coach Sean Payton didn’t offer much detail about when he might be back on the field.

Brett Martel of the Associated Press reports that a hand injury is the reason why Peat has been on the sideline. A timeline for his return is indefinite at this point.

Peat signed a five-year, $57.5 million extension to remain with the Saints this offseason. He has spent the last five years with the team after being drafted in the first round in 2015.

Nick Easton took Peat’s place on the line during practice. The Saints cut veteran right guard Larry Warford this offseason and first-round pick Cesar Ruiz was in that spot on Monday. He could also wind up at center with Erik McCoy at right guard.