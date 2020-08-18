Andrus Peat waiting to find out if he needs surgery for broken thumb

Getty Images

More details have emerged regarding the injury that’s keeping Saints left guard Andrus Peat out of practice, although his return date remains unclear.

The initial report was that Peat is missing time due to a hand injury and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Tuesday that he has a broken thumb. Peat may need surgery to repair the injury and a better idea of when he’ll be back will come into focus once the answer to that question is known.

As of now, though, Peat hasn’t been ruled out of playing in the season opener against the Buccaneers. If he does play in that game, he could be doing so with a club on his hand.

Nick Easton replaced Peat in practice and also filled in for him when he missed multiple weeks with a broken forearm last season.