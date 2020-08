Getty Images

Bears cornerback Artie Burns was carted off the practice field today, and the news was as bad as feared.

Burns suffered a torn ACL, a league source tells PFT.

The Bears had been planning to have Burns compete with Kevin Toliver and second-round pick Jaylon Johnson for a starting job, but now Burns will miss the season.

A 2016 first-round draft pick of the Steelers, Burns signed a one-year contract with the Bears this offseason.