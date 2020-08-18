Cardinals “heartbroken” for Robert Alford

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t ready to rule cornerback Robert Alford out for the entire 2020 season because of a torn pectoral muscle when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, but the best case scenario would likely be a return at some point in December.

It’s more likely than not, then, that the Cardinals will be without Alford for the second straight season. He broke his leg after signing with the team in 2019 and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said that the team is “heartbroken” after watching him work his way back from that injury.

The Cardinals can’t wallow in those feelings, though. They have to figure out how their cornerback group will sort itself out around Patrick Peterson and Kingsbury mentioned Byron Murphy, Chris Jones and Kevin Peterson while discussing that effort.

“We got to have the next guy step up and that’s what we’re working through now,” Kingsbury said, via ArizonaSports.com. “Murphy got a ton of snaps out there last year. He’s obviously a guy that can slide out there. KP, Chris Jones are a few names we’re going to work through. Whoever’s opposite of number 21 we know is going to get a lot of action so we have to get somebody we know can handle that.”

The Cardinals could also explore outside additions. Logan Ryan, Dre Kirkpatrick and Tramon Williams are among the experienced free agent options available, although Ryan is pushing for a move to safety.