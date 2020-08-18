Chase Winovich: We have a great linebacker room

Getty Images

The Patriots lost a lot of experience from their linebacking corps this offseason.

Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all left as free agents before Dont’a Hightower elected to opt out of playing this season. That’s led to questions about how effective that group will be this year, but edge rusher Chase Winovich doesn’t sound overly concerned.

“I know that we’ve got a great room now. There’s a lot of great leadership between Derek Rivers and John Simon. All the guys coming along. Couple that with the rookies,” Winovich said, via Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. “They’re young and they’re trying to get after it the best they can. This is football. The game we all love and sign up for. We’re just trying to get after it every single day. You can’t control the fact that we lost some players because this is the National Football League. That’s bound to happen. I’m just excited about the future.”

Winovich was productive as a situational player as a rookie with 5.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits. The Patriots may be looking for him to play a bigger role this season and said he’s been “working extra hard to make sure” that he makes progress as a player in Year Two.